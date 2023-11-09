BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) Children across the community will have the opportunity to the importance of mental wellness this weekend.

Students from Binghamton University’s Emerging Leaders Program are hosting a Kids’ Day of Wellness event on November 11 at the Lee Barta Center in Binghamton. From 12 to 2 p.m., kids will be able to participate in games and activity stations geared towards emotional regulation and mental health.

The activities, which include yoga, cookie decorating, bracelet making and smoothie biking, were crafted by the students to provide children with simple yet fun ways to destress and process their feelings. A presentation will also be held to discuss social-emotional wellness and includes topics such as effective communicate, coping mechanisms, and how to better understand your emotions.

“A lot of times, kids are not taught about skills to address and handle their emotions, and we feel it is very important to provide them with tools so that they are better prepared for times in the future when they may have to go through more challenging circumstances,” said Emerging Leaders Program member Swapna Chavara.

The Emerging Leaders Program is a transition service created to help first-semester freshmen and transfer students at Binghamton University develop and practice effective leadership skills. Within the program there are different interest based “knowledge communities” who are asked to come up with an original idea for a community project every fall semester. A team from the Sports, Recreation and Wellness community is hosting this event.