BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Senior centers throughout Broome County are inviting older adults to attend a special holiday meal with their family and friends.

The Broome County Government Office for Aging has announced this year’s holiday luncheon schedule. Celebrations will begin at 11 a.m. on December 13, with the Deposit Senior Center holding its luncheon on December 14.

Those in attendance will enjoy a roast turkey dinner with sides and red velvet cake cups for dessert. The centers will be offering a wide variety of fun holiday festivities as well.

Those looking to join must call their preferred senior center to make a reservation by noon on December 12.

The following senior centers are participating in the event:

Broome West Senior Center: 2801 Wayne Street, Endwell – (607) 785-1777

Chenango Bridge Senior Center: 740 River Road, Binghamton – (607) 663-0406

Deposit Senior Center: 14 Monument Street, Deposit – (607) 467-3953

Eastern Broome Senior Center: 27 Golden Lane, Harpursville – (607) 693-2069

First Ward Senior Center: 226 Clinton Street, Binghamton – (607) 729-6214

Johnson City Senior Center: 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City – (607) 797-1149

North Shore Towers Community Center: 24 Isbell Street, Binghamton – (607) 772-6214

Northern Broome Senior Center: 12 Strongs Place, Whitney Point – (607) 692-3405

Vestal Senior Center: 201 Main Street, Vestal – (607) 754-9596