BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Arts Council announced today that the 4th Annual Broome County Art Trail and Destination Arts Weekend will take place next weekend, October 1st and 2nd.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will feature over 80 local artists and 15 live musical performances across the county.

It is a self-guided tour of open artist studios and local businesses where artists will show and sell their work.

“We are looking forward to this arts-filled weekend. It will be a good opportunity for our community to get out of the house, drive around the county and visit somewhere new at the beginning of the fall season,” says Shawna Stevenson, Director of Programs & Marketing at the Broome County Arts Council. “It gives artists a chance to show what they have been working on, network with other artists, and sell their work.”

The event is free and open to the public. There will be 31 open locations in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Whitney Point, Port Crane, and the Town of Maine.

Artists will exhibit and sell paintings, jewelry, sculptures, ceramics, printmaking, and woodworking.

You can view the participating venues and artists online here.

Printed maps will be available at each location.