BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, September 3rd, the Boulevard United Methodist Church in Binghamton will host its annual Ice Cream Social from 4 to 6 p.m.

The free family-friendly event will feature food, fun, and giveaways.

There will be hot dogs, face painting, balloons, a clown, games, live music, and of course, ice cream.

A book giveaway will also take place along with a school supply giveaway for students in need.

The church’s new pastor will be on hand to bless children and their backpacks as they prepare for the new school year.

Boulevard United Methodist Church is located at 113 Grand Boulevard.