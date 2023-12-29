BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local 12-foot-tall skeleton used his platform to make local seniors’ Christmas wishes come true.

Boris the Skeleton, a figure who started off as a Halloween lawn decoration, has quickly become a beloved member of the area. With the support of the community, Boris’s owners Scott Varcadipane and Samatha Dalla-Verde have used his persona to assist those in need, creating an organization that has helped hundreds.

Just before the holiday, the group showed love and kindness to elderly adults residing in nursing homes across Broome County by collecting and donating over 350 gift bags, fulfilling their wish lists. Since starting Boris the Skeleton three years ago, Varcadipane and Dalla-Verde have chosen a local organization to help each Christmas, previously donating to children. This is the first year they have sponsored nursing homes.

Boris the Skeleton donated several items to the residents of Good Shepard Fairview, Willow Point Nursing Home, Broome West Senior Center, and Johnson City Senior Center including blankets, electric razors, radios, clothing, alarm clocks, and so much more. Over 1,500 Christmas cards handmade by local kids were handed out to the seniors as well.

Varcadipane says several people have reached out thanking Boris the Skeleton, saying their mom or dad is in one of the nursing homes they donated to, and they couldn’t believe they received all of the gifts they asked for.

Additionally, Boris the Skeleton donated 18 boxes of essential items to Caring Cupboard, a new program for unhoused people through Catholic Charities. With the donation, Catholic Charities was able to create a multitude of giftbags to be handed out during its visits.

Boris the Skeleton says it’s the simple little things in life that can bring you the biggest smiles and happiness.

Friends and family that helped make the event possible include Brandi Hamar, Alyssa Groac, and Lori Maron. Boris also thanks those from Chimera Intergrations including Casey White, Jeff White, Kip White, Becky White, and Ryan O’Connell.

Visit Boris the Skeleton on Facebook for more information.