BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, January 16th, the Broome County MLK Commission will host a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the MLK statue that sits on Peacemaker’s Stage near Boscov’s and the Court Street Bridge.

A ceremony will be followed by a walk to the Tabernacle United Methodist Church located at 83 Main Street.

At the church, there will be musical performances and remarks by special guests to celebrate the holiday.

The program is free of charge and refreshments will be available.