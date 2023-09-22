BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s that time of year where food fanatics flock to downtown Binghamton to celebrate Restaurant Week.

Starting on Tuesday, Restaurant Week will run through October 5. There will be lunch and dinner deals at 19 locally owned eateries. The restaurants will feature three course meals for as little as $12 for lunch and $20 for dinner Some of the participating restaurants include 205 Dry, Alexander’s Cafe, Burger Mondays, Craft, Little Venice, Lost Dog Cafe, Remlik’s and others.

Binghamton’s Mayor, Jared Kraham says that if you manage to eat at all of the spots in the given week, it’s called a full Kraham.

“This is a time to try a restaurant that you haven’t tried before. To go back and try a restaurant that you love but haven’t been back in a while. It’s really a chance to support independent restaurants, to visit downtown Binghamton, if you haven’t been in a while. The number and quality of restaurants that we have is truly extraordinary,” said Kraham.

This year’s restaurant week is partnering with two local charities, Party with a Purpose, and CHOW.

Each restaurant will offer a lunch special, dinner special or both. You can find a list of all of the participating restaurants and their menus at eatbing.com.