BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Parks and the Binghamton City School District are teaming up to create a new basketball program for local children.

The program will consist of two leagues, a 3rd & 4th-grade league and a 5th & 6th-grade league.

Children will be placed on teams based on elementary schools (Coolidge, Franklin, Mann, Roosevelt, MacArthur, Wilson, and Jefferson).

The program is free and begins the week of January 9th.

According to the City of Binghamton website, all games will be held at Binghamton High School.

You can sign your child up today at cityofbinghamton.recdesk.com.