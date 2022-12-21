BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One local high schooler noticed that not all of her classmates had gifts to give on Christmas, so she started a new tradition so that everyone has something to open for the holiday.

Maddy Taylor is a sophomore at Binghamton High School and has been donating gift bags to Binghamton elementary students for several years now.

This year, she prepared 645 gift bags and she has been visiting the elementary schools to give the kids their gifts first hand.

Each bag contains stocking stuffers such as toy cars, pencils, candy, and gloves.

She said the idea came to her while she was purchasing a present at the school’s gift shop.

Kids brought in money, went to the shop, picked something out, and went back to class. But I always remember, there was a handful of them that couldn’t because they didn’t have the money.”

Taylor handed out the bags at Horace Mann and Ben Franklin Elementaries.

She said her favorite part is watching the students open it up, and talk amongst each other about who got what.

The funding comes from various sources throughout the year, but that the biggest money maker is during Binghamton Porchfest.

Taylor is determined to continue the tradition in the future, and says that ideally, they can provide gifts to every elementary school in the district.