BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is encouraging all pet lovers to become plant lovers as well.

The Humane Society is currently hosting its Plants for Paws fundraiser. From now until November 1, those looking to support the animal shelter can purchase house plants, with all proceeds directly benefiting the homeless animals residing at the Broome County Humane Society. The shelter says the fundraiser is purrfect to perk up you and your space before the cold weather hits.

Plants available for purchase include:

Succulents

Regular Wandering Jew

Variegated Wandering Jew

Pink Wandering Jew

Spider Plants

Peace Lily

Plant prices range from $10 to $25. Orders are due by midnight on November 1. Plants will be available for pick up on November 15 at the shelter from 12 to 6 p.m.

To order your plants, click here. Order sheets are available for those who would like to help sell plants as well.

The Broome County Humane Society is located at 167 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.