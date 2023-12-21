(WIVT/WBGH) – An organization committed to providing unconditional love and support to the community is preparing for the return of an annual holiday tradition.

The Bandera Family and Community Alliance will host its Bandera Family Free Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day. The meal will take place at several locations around the area including its original home, American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton.

Bill and Carolyn Bandera started the dinner in 1989 as a way to serve those in need as well as offer companionship to people who were alone on Christmas. That year, a small group of 68 people were served a free, hot, homemade meal. Now, thousands attend the event.

Included in the meal is turkey, ham, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, soup, beverages, homemade cookies and a myriad of desserts.

The dinner will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Saint Ambrose School Building: 202 Garfield Avenue, Endicott

American Legion Post 80: 76 Main Street, Binghamton

American Legion Post 189: 29 Sheldon Street, Norwich

American Legion Post 376: 376-17 South Washington Avenue, Oxford

American Legion Post 183: 22 Union Street, Sidney

The group will have buffet lines and community gatherings for seniors and others at various sites as well. If you are unable to attend for whatever reason, a meal can be delivered to your location by calling 211, a helpline created by the United Way of Broome County.

To learn more about the event or to sign up to volunteer, visit banderachristmas.com. Information can also be found on Facebook at The Bandera Family and Community Alliance, Inc.