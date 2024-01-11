BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An annual event honoring the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior seeks to reinforce the relevancy of his message today.

The Broome County Martin Luther King Junior Commission is holding its march and celebration of King’s life on Monday evening.

The event begins at the Peacemakers Stage near the MLK Promenade behind Boscov’s in downtown Binghamton.

After some opening remarks, participants will process across the Court Street bridge, singing songs, and marching to Tabernacle United Methodist Church on Main Street.

During the church service, there will be more speeches, including a keynote address by Elder Richard Roberson of the Miracle Christian Fellowship Center of Niagara Falls, New York.

Chairman of the MLK Commission Reverend Arthur Jones says the sense of solidarity is powerful.

“Just walking that walk, you can feel the atmosphere. You feel like you really were there back in the day when he was marching in Selma, Alabama or any other march. Because it’s still not highlighted because it’s a happy or joyous thing, it’s a memorial service. We call it a celebration but it’s really a memorial service,” said Arthur.

Pastor Jones says he wants to rekindle the interest and enthusiasm for the struggle among all people, especially the youth.

The commission has resumed awarding scholarships to graduating high school students who demonstrate need and embody the principles of King.

This year, it will give out two scholarships for $1,000 each.

Commission member Delores Jones says it’s important to resist apathy.

“The best way to fight what we’re incurring today in our society is by educating our young people. Not only on the principles of non-violence but just the return to school. We’re at an epidemic high of dropout rates across the country and we’d like to encourage those who are participating in formal education and would like to support them by offering scholarships,” said Delores.

The theme for this year’s walk is Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Non-violence.

The march begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday with the church service at 6.

To donate to the scholarship fund, visit givelify.com.