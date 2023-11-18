BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A joyous, song filled afternoon is returning this December to raise awareness for the hunger crisis in our community.

The Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus is sponsoring the Annual CHOW Concert on December 3 at 2 p.m. The event was created to raise money and support the efforts of the Broome County Council of Churches Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse through music and generosity. It features seasonal choral and instrumental music, with all proceeds going to CHOW for feeding the hungry in the local area.

This year’s concert will be held at SS Cyril’s and Methodius Catholic Church in Binghamton and includes performances from the Endwell Community Chorus, Southern Tier Christian Choir, Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus, and Sunday Brass.

Tickets are $10 if paid in advance or $12 if purchased at the door. For tickets, call (607)372-1730.

To learn more about the Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus, visit southerntiersmen.org or Southerntiersmen on Facebook.

SS Cyril’s and Methodius Catholic Church is located at 148 Clinton Street.