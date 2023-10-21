BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association is hoping to spread holiday cheer to present and future community members this season.

Coinciding with the Broome County Festival of Lights, the ACA is hosting a holiday fundraiser to support local immigration efforts. Those planning to attend the festival can purchase tickets through the organization to help raise money for its Refugee Resettlement Program.

The festival will be held from November 19 to December 31 at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton. Tickets are $25 per carload for a one-time entry and $60 for a seasonal pass. All proceeds from the sales go directly to the refugee program.

The ACA says it is aiming to make this holiday season one of warmth, inclusion, and hope for newcomers to the community.

To purchase festival tickets, call the American Civic Association at (607)723-9419 EXT 205.