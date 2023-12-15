TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As we approach the final stretch of the Christmas season, individuals at Achieve put on their first ever holiday play.

Achieve put on their rendition of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Achieve serves individuals with developmental disabilities.

13 cast members rehearsed for over six weeks to bring the holiday performance to life.

The costumes and scripts were provided by the Cider Mill, and the group had a lively set, including a fireplace, stockings, and presents under the iconic Whoville Christmas Tree.

The group performed yesterday and again today.

Eric Farrell played the Grinch and says that he has been watching the old movies to get inspiration for the role.

“Yesterday, parents came, my brother came, it was so much fun. I have been working so hard and I’ve been watching the cartoon. It just brings Christmas cheer that I love,” said Farrell.

This is the first play that Binghamton’s Achieve has ever put on under the leadership of Emily Jablon.

Jablon says that she plans to organize more performances in the future.