JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Two local musicians will be performing an array of music in a variety of languages.

Tenor Tony Villecco and pianist John Isenberg are performing six sets this Sunday at the Phelps Mansion.

The first set includes several Italian songs, the second is a set of French pieces, followed by a brief intermission. Isenberg will then play solo piano piece titled, “The Lights of Sevastopol” which refers to the largest city in Crimea, in Southern Ukraine. Villecco will continue the show with a set of German pieces, and close with some Benjamin Britten.

“Music brings such joy and light. Any art form, we need the arts to I think, get us through life. And I hope that they would walk away feeling maybe a little lifted up, maybe a little inspired and just to hear a nice relaxing evening of music I think could benefit anyone,” said Villecco.

The show is at the Phelps Mansion at 7 p.m. this Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for members or $20 for general admission. You can buy them at the door or visit phelpsmansion.org.