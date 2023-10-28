(WIVT/WBGH) – Wegmans shoppers can help feed struggling families across the community with the return of an annual hunger campaign.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier, in partnership with Wegmans, has announced the launch of its annual Check Out Hunger event. Now through November 29, shoppers can donate to the Food Bank while making their own purchases at any of the five Wegmans stores throughout the Southern Tier.

Shoppers can make donations of $2, $3, or $5 right at the checkout. With the Food Bank’s purchasing power, one dollar can provide three meals to someone in need.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of partnership between the Food Bank and Wegmans. Between 2015 and 2022, Wegmans stores across the Southern Tier raised $1.8 million to feed the community, totally 5.6 million meals.

Food needs are continuing to increase across the Southern Tier, especially as we near the holiday season. The Food Bank, Wegmans, and other community partners are working hard to maintain consistent and ample food distribution through a network of 165 food pantries, meal programs, shelters and other hunger relief agencies in Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.

Those looking to donate can do so at the register at any participating Wegmans or online through your nearest grocery store’s Virtual Food Drive fundraising campaign page. To donate online, visit foodbankst.org.

Participating Wegmans location include Corning, Elmira, Hornell, Ithaca, and Johnson City.