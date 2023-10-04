BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Cancer Society, breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, and members of the community are gathering at Otsiningo Park for a special annual event.

Presented by Lourdes Hospital, the 28th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held on October 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is a non-competitive three-mile walk to raise money and awareness for breast cancer and research efforts. The walk is dedicated to all of the woman who have battled or currently battle breast cancer and serves as a celebration of their courage and hope. Through continued support and fundraising efforts, the event aims to unite the community and fight to end breast cancer as we know it.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., giving community members the opportunity to connect and enjoy downtime before the walk begins at 10:30. Prior to the start of the walk, those in attendance can enjoy activities, food, shopping vendors, fitness classes, music, and more. The Mammogram Mobile from Lourdes will also be on site as well as this year’s new Pink Out Tent with Boces Cosmetology School. Registration is completely free and can be done online or in person.

Over the past three decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has organized a multitude of fundraising walks ranging from three to five miles each. The event has collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement by providing a supportive community for survivors, caregivers, families, and anyone affected by the disease.

Aside from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women across the United States with. In 2023 alone, more than 300,590 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed. Through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the American Cancer Society has committed itself to funding lifesaving breast cancer research and advancing health equity for those in need through essential programs and services.

To find further information, register for the walk, or donate to the cause, click here.