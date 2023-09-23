BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In an effort to bolster agricultural appreciation and support for local farmers, a massive fall event is being held across Broome County.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is inviting families and individuals to join them for Fall Open Farm Day on September 30. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 14 local farms will be opening their doors to the general public as they host a variety of different activities and experiences pertaining to all of the different aspects of agriculture. Guests can enjoy hands-on learning, product tastings, demonstrations, tours, and more.

The following 14 locations are participating in this fall’s Open Farm Day:

Apple Hills: Apple Hills is hosting a day of child friendly activities such as a corn maze, wagon rides throughout the farm, a petting zoo, a dig for gems activity, and race ducks. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broome County Regional Farmers Market: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can participate in a green-based farming experience. Those in attendance can meet “compost critters” and learn how to transform food scraps into healthy soil. There will also be a scavenger hunt and produce print making activity. The market will be open for shopping as well.

Chalker Creek Farms LLC: Chalker Creek Farms is inviting the community to beat the holiday rush by tagging their Christmas trees now to be picked up in early December. U-pick pumpkins will also be available and the high tunnels will be open for touring. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Country Wagon Produce: Guests can enjoy pony rides from 10 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. They are offering product tastings and fresh-made donuts as well.

Hidden Acres Maple Farm: Hidden Acres Maple Farm is inviting families to come tour their sugarhouse and see the journey of maple sap to maple syrup. Guests can also learn how to make maple kettle corn and enjoy free samples.

Hust Roost Farm: Those looking for a small glimpse into life on the farm can come check out the animals of Hust Root. Guests can visit goats, chickens, rabbits and pigs. The farm will also have face painting, Smokey Legend BBQ for takeout lunch, and Gifford’s Ice Cream. They will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I’m Diggin It!: Guests can come pick a pumpkin to paint before enjoying a selfie station. Those in attendance can also see a honeybee observation hive live in action while enjoying honey samples.

Solid Ground Farm and Coffeehouse: Those looking for a warm drink on a cool fall day can join Solid Ground Farm in their Amish barn for some locally roasted coffee. Guests can enjoy their coffees while visiting with the baby animals and touring the grounds.

Soulshine Farm: Soulshine Farms is inviting everyone to join them in holding onto the summer energy for as long as possible with tours of their field-grown flowers and a bouquet making activity. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley High School: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can see the school’s agricultural journey in action with a tour of their indoor growing towers. Guests can also learn how the students grow various greens that are later used in their school lunch program.

Taste NY: Broome County: Taste NY is hosting local product tastings from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Valley View Farm Fresh Produce: Valley View Farm Fresh Produce is hosting a day of fun for the whole family with a chicken BBQ, appearance from Dan the Snake Man, hands-on activities with a local 4-H club, product tastings, and more. They will be welcoming visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

White’s Family Farmstead: The White’s Family Farmstead is inviting the community to come visit their chickens, rabbits, pigs and other various other farm animals as they host interactive farm tours. Guests can also collect their own chicken eggs to take home. The farm will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Schools Land Lab: Windsor Schools are honoring their youth agricultural education with live demonstrations from high school students as they grow produce to donate back to their school lunch program, raise bees for honey, and care for a small orchard.

Families and individuals can pick up an Open Farm Day passport to be stamped at each location they visit. Those who visit at least four farms throughout the day will be entered to win a raffle basket with items donated from each participating location. Passports will be available at every farm the day of the event.

For more information, check out Fall Open Farm Day on Facebook.