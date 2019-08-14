Stray Haven Humane Society joins the Clear the Shelters campaign

WAVERLY, N.Y. – Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA is participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign.

Stray Haven, located on Shepard Road in Waverly, is a shelter that cares for dogs, cats, and sometimes even smaller animals and livestock, until they can find their forever homes.

The organization also offers spay and neutering services, obedience classes and will be starting a vaccination clinic.

Executive Director Jen Woodard-Reynolds says right now they have around 25 dogs and 70 cats in their care.

She says there are plenty of benefits to adopting from them.

“When you adopt a pet from us you get them spay/neutered, they’ve already been vaccinated, micro chipped, flea and tick medications and a general dewormer. Plus we act as a support system for people adopting so if there is any problems behaviorally or medically we can help people over the phone or they can come in to do some training,” she says.

Those looking to adopt can come and meet the animals at the shelter or visit http://StrayHavenSPCA.org.

For Clear the Shelters this Saturday they will be offering discounted adoption costs and waiving fees for certain animals.

NewsChannel 34 has also partnered with the Broome County Humane Society and Matthews Auto Group to promote Clear The Shelters, a pet adoption campaign spearheaded by NBC Universal.

Clear The Shelters Day is Saturday August 17th and you can find out more about providing a forever home to local cats and dogs at a display outside NYSEG Stadium before that evenings Rumble Ponies game.

On Saturday, the Humane Society will be offering $175 dog adoptions, $50 kittens, $25 cats and waived fees for all senior dogs and cats.

Make sure you fill out an application at the Shelter located on Conklin Ave in Binghamton to get pre-approved before the event.