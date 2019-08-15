Every Dog’s Dream Rescue joins Clear the Shelters campaign

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Located inside the Petco store on Harry L Drive in Johnson City, Every Dog’s Dream Rescue is joining the growing Clear the Shelters campaign.

Every Dog’s Dream is entirely volunteer-run with no paid staff and relying on donations.

It currently has forty cats in its adoption center inside the store plus as many as another 100 cats, kittens and pregnant cats in volunteer foster homes.

There are two adoptable dogs at the center plus another pair in foster.

Every Dog’s Dream also operates a sanctuary for animals that have been deemed unadoptable.

Volunteer and Home Visit Liaison Carla Simpson says the organization is made up of a community of committed animal lovers.

“We tend to take a lot of sick animals, a lot of animals that other agencies refuse because of the vet bills, the care they need. We do a lot of kittens that need bottle feeding. And we just tend to open our hearts and our houses and our center to the animals that need us the most,” she said.

This Saturday, as part of Clear the Shelters, Every Dog’s Dream will be waiving its adoption fees for dogs and cats.

The adoption center inside Petco will be open from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday.

The animals will require vet checks and there are mandated home visits for dogs.

Plus, a refundable deposit for kittens to make certain they get spayed and neutered.

Every Dog’s Dream is also holding a Parking Lot Rummage Sale Saturday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm outside Conti Jewelers in Endwell.

For more information, go to http://EveryDogsDream.org.