Conn. Shelter Finds Forever Homes for All But One Cat

Update: The Connecticut Humane Society says Blue has been removed from the adoption ranks right now as she undergoes some medical treatment, but will be back up for adoption soon.

The NBC and Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters event over the weekend was a huge success, with more than 118,000 pets adopted from over 2,000 participating shelters nationwide.

In Connecticut, 29 shelters took part in the annual event and 1,452 pets found forever homes.

At the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington, there were long lines of families looking to adopt.

“It means giving pets deserving homes and we could not be more thrilled with the success of the event on Saturday. The Connecticut Humane Society adopted 102 pets – mostly cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens thankfully some of our guinea pigs as well,” explained Alicia Wright of the Connecticut Humane Society.

The shelter found homes for all but one of its 37 cats. The one left behind is named Blue, a 1-year-old Tabby cat who’s been at the shelter for a little more than a month.

“She came in with her kittens. Of course her kittens went home, but Blue is having a little bit of a harder time,” Wright said.

Wright said Blue likes her private time and could get a “little bit hissy” when new friends come around. She said the ideal home for Blue would be a quiet one, preferably with kids over the age of 10.

“She’s a lovely cat and we believe that once she gets comfortable in your home she is going to make an absolutely wonderful companion,” Wright said.

Hartford resident Sashane Phillips was at the Humane Society on Saturday looking to adopt a puppy for her kids and was saddened to see Blue alone among the empty crates, noting she’s a “cat person.”

Phillips said her heart goes out to Blue.

“I feel bad because it’s kind of not fair. No friends, nobody to look at,” she added.

If you’re interested in adopting Blue or for more information the Connecticut Humane Society, click here.

Although the Clear the Shelters event happened over the weekend, the initiative continues all year.

For more information, click here.