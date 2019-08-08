Clear the Shelters: SPEAK Animal Sanctuary

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – As we continue our push to Clear the Shelters we take a look at the Speak Animal Sanctuary.

Speak is a full service animal hospital and cat sanctuary located at 351 Flint Road Binghamton.

They take in injured and abandoned stray cats, take care of them, heal them and put them up for adoption when they are healthy.

Sanctuary Manger Marissa Subik says they currently have 33 cats in their care with 19 of them available for adoption.

She says its always rewarding finding a forever home for one of their animals that’s a perfect fit for both sides.

“It’s just really nice to have a companion. These cats are really smart, I think they’re a lot more intelligent then people give them credit for. It’s also really great just to have that little fury friend in the home that relies on you and makes you feel loved and you can give them the love right back. It’s just a really rewarding feeling at the end of the day,” she said.

Adoption fees are $65 for adults and $80 for kittens.

Those interested in adopting can pick up an application on site or by visiting their website http://SpeakAnimalHospital.org.