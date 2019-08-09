Clear the Shelters: Broome County Dog Shelter

TOWN OF DICKINSON – The Broome County Dog Shelter is another organization looking to clear its shelter which currently holds about thirty dogs.

Located near SUNY Broome on Cutler Pond Road in the Town of Dickinson, the B.C. Dog Shelter serves as a housing facility for dogs in need of forever homes as well as for lost pets collected by several municipalities in Broome County.

The dog shelter also hosts “Camp Barkalot” where dog owners can house their pet at the shelter for $25 a day when they go on vacation.

Event and Volunteer Coordinator Andrea Curley says that it’s bittersweet when one of their dogs is adopted because of the special bonds they make.

“A lot of people do a wonderful job of updating us after the dog has gone home. They keep in touch with us, send us messages, post pictures on Facebook so we are very happy to have a dog go home,” she says.

The shelter is always looking for donations of blankets and cleaning supplies.

A full list of items can be found on its Facebook page and at http://GoBroomeCounty.com/shelter.

NewsChannel 34 has partnered with the Broome County Humane Society and Matthews Auto Group to promote Clear The Shelters, a pet adoption campaign spearheaded by NBC Universal.

Clear The Shelters Day is Saturday August 17th and you can find out more about providing a forever home to local cats and dogs at a display outside NYSEG Stadium before that evenings Rumble Ponies game.