Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees Thanks to Miranda Lambert’s Donation

A Massachusetts animal shelter is waiving its adoption fees through July 19 thanks to a donation from country singer Miranda Lambert.

“There’s a reason dogs like country music,” the Scituate Animal Shelter posted on Facebook Wednesday. “Thank you Miranda Lambert for your generous donation that allows SAS to waive adoption fees for a limited time. Lower fees = more dogs finding homes. We love you Miranda!”

The shelter said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time, since summer is the slowest time for animal adoptions and their shelter is full.

“Our pets are hoping against hope that you will come and take them home! Please come meet your new best friend today.”

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation recently awarded $150,000 in grants to 50 shelters around the country as part of its 2019 Mutts Across America campaign.

The Upper Valley Humane Society in New Hampshire, the Animal Welfare Society Shelter in Connecticut, the Animal Welfare Society in Maine, Save One Soul Animal Rescue League in Rhode Island and North Country Animal League in Vermont also received grants.

Lambert, a huge animal lover, founded her charity in 2009 to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe place to call home.

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. And, by adopting a shelter animal, you actually save two lives.

“Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption,” said Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Humane Society.

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are teaming up with hundreds of shelters, including many local organizations, for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

So if you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to a local animal shelter to adopt during Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17 when hundreds of shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.