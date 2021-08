Clear The Shelters™ is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal.

Shelters and rescues reduce or waive their pet adoption fees for this campaign to help families find and adopt a pet. Since 2015, over 250,000 pets have been adopted through Clear The Shelters™ events.

Shelter Partners: Broome County Humane Society and Animal Care Sanctuary.