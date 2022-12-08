SHERBURNE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a lengthy investigation by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, two Sherburne residents have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries.

After deputies conducted a search warrant, Andrew Frank Jr., 50, and Rena Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with numerous counts of Burglary and Criminal Mischief.

According to the sheriff’s office, Frank and Jones broke into several local businesses throughout November and December, stole money, and damaged property.

Frank was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Jail with no bail.

Rena was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Sherburne Court at a later date.

The investigation is still on-going and more charges are pending.