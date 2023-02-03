GUILFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, a lifelong Chenango County resident announced his candidacy for Guilford Town Supervisor.

Quiter ran for US Senate in 2022 and State Senate in 2022.

He plans to increase opportunities for civic engagement and community dialogue to ensure that Guilford residents are heard.

“Guilford residents deserve a Town Supervisor who will listen to the needs of the residents, who

will be fiscally responsible and accountable, and who will represent the interests of all Guilford

residents,” said Quiter. “As a Libertarian, I believe that community involvement is essential for the progress and survival of Guilford. I am committed to creating a more transparent and accessible government that will serve the needs of the residents of Guilford.”

According to Quiter, his platform embraces consensus, the free market, and encourages personal responsibility. He says he will work to mitigate spending while creating an environment that is friendly to small businesses and residents alike.

Quiter is asking residents of Guilford to write their concerns to tom@thomasquiter.us or PO Box 166 Mount Upton, NY 13809.