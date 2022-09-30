MOUNT UPTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.

On September 5th, a trooper responded to the Dollar General in Mount Upton after receiving a report that a wallet was stolen from a cart while a person was shopping.

A woman was caught on surveillance video taking the wallet which contained cash. There was also a male with her at the store.

The empty wallet was later found at a gas pump at the Speedway in the town of Unadilla and turned in to the store by a good Samaritan.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400. You can reference case 11031877.