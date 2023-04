NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are looking to identify two individuals who were allegedly involved in a larceny at the Walmart in the Town of Norwich.

At around 11 a.m. on March 18th, an unknown male and female entered the store, and the male later left with a cart full of items without paying.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the two individuals is asked to contact the New York State Police at 607-334-3296. Refer to case #11332509.