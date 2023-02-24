NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 20th, a City of Norwich Police Officer was struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to take a person with an active search warrant into custody.

Two male suspects fled the scene in the motor vehicle after striking the officer.

On February 22nd, the driver, 43-year-old Hayes Cutting Jr., was taken into custody following a two hour search. He was found hiding in the ceiling of a building.

Yesterday, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office received information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Jesse Dann, the passenger in the vehicle.

He was found inside a residence on Knapp Street in the Village of Sherburne and taken into custody without incident.

Dann has been charged with the following:

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Physical Evidence

He was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.