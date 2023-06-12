GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Raymond Corporation in Greene needs hundreds more workers to fulfill its contracts.

The inventor of the forklift is seeking more than 200 manufacturing positions for first, second and third shifts.

It also needs a number of engineers.

A special virtual job fair for engineers will be held Wednesday from 11 to 2 and again from 6 to 8 p.m.

New hires are needed in a variety of engineering disciplines, including software, electrical, quality, research and more.

This Saturday from 9 to 1, Raymond will hold an in-person job fair for manufacturing and warehouse positions.

Jobs include forklift operators, material attendants, general utility workers, painters, welders, production operators, assemblers, machinists, and packers and shippers.

Raymond is looking for workers of all skill levels and is hiring for all shifts.

To register for one of the fairs, or for more information, go to http://careers.raymondcorp.com.