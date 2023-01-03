PORT CRANE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 28th, a Port Crane man was arrested for stealing nearly $40,000 in property from a private building in Greene, New York.

Nicholas Visser, age 37, has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.

According to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Visser committed the burglary with two unknown male suspects.

Most of the stolen property was recovered at Visser’s property in Port Crane.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Greene Court at a later date.