NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 20th, a City of Norwich Police Officer was struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to take a person with an active search warrant into custody.

Two male suspects fled the scene in the motor vehicle after striking the officer.

After numerous leads, the driver was identified as 43-year-old New York State Parolee Hayes Cutting Jr. of Bainbridge.

The passenger of the vehicle was 28-year-old Jesse Dann of Norwich.

Yesterday, law enforcement received information on the possible whereabouts of Cutting. Following a two hour search, he was found hiding in the ceiling of a building.

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in the 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor)

This was a multi-agency investigation.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwich City Police Department are still looking for Jesse Dann.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office at 607-334-2000.