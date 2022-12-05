COLUMBUS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At approximately 11 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the Town of Columbus.

An investigation revealed that a tractor trailer and van were both traveling South on State Route 8. Police say that the driver of the tractor trailer was making a right turn onto County Route 25 when the van struck the back of it.

The passenger of the van, a woman from Rome, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man from Lee Center, was airlifted to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse and does not appear to have life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a man from Sherburne, did not report any injuries.

According to State Police, the crash remains under investigation.