SMITHVILLE FLATS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police issued an appearance ticket to one individual during an underage drinking compliance check in Chenango and Otsego Counties over the Memorial Day weekend.

Alcohol was sold to a minor at Smithville General Store, State Highway 41, Smithville Flats, NY. An appearance ticket was issued to the clerk who sold alcohol to the minor.

Businesses in compliance were:

South Otselic Store, State Highway 26, South Otselic, NY

Byrne Dairy, East Main Street, Norwich, NY

Denny’s Wine & Liquors, Mitchell Street, Norwich, NY

Stewart’s Shop, North Canal Street, Oxford, NY

Mirabito, North Canal Street, Oxford, NY

Ye Olde Shanty, South Canal Street, Oxford, NY

Greene Spirits Liquor Store, Matteson Street, Greene, NY

Mirabito, Genesee Street, Greene, NY

Sunoco/USA Mini Mart, State Highway 12, Greene, NY

Mirabito, South Broad Street, Morris, NY

During the Underage Drinking Initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth (if asked). When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York State driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21l if the license holder is under the age of 21, they are vertical.