NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are looking for two individuals who allegedly keyed a car in the City of Norwich.

The incident occurred on January 12, at approximately 6:45 p.m., in the Norwich Walmart parking lot located at 5396 State Highway 12.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYSP Troop C at 607-561-7400.