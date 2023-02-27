NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Norwich Police Department is warning residents following a dramatic increase in overdoses.

The police department says it has responded to three overdoses in the last 12 hours.

They believe that a bad batch of heroin, possibly laced with Fentanyl, is being circulated around the City of Norwich and surrounding areas.

“If you or someone you know uses this illegal narcotic, please be aware of this contaminated narcotic,” said NPD. “If you need assistance in recovering, there are programs available in the area.”