NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Along with Endicott, the City of Norwich is the second local location to be chosen as part of the New York State $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, Norwich will undergo nine transformational projects that will leverage the community’s rich historic, cultural and natural resources, attracting residents and visitors to downtown.

“The Downtown Revitalization Initiative aids localities in making strategic investments that allow communities across New York State to flourish,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects will assist in transforming Norwich’s downtown area and enhance daily life for those who live, work and shop there. It will also provide Norwich with the jumpstart it needs to deliver on job creation and further stimulate the local economy.”

Hochul believes that Norwich’s revitalization is important because it is the major population center in Chenango County and a hub for commerce, education, services and tourism.

The upcoming projects include:

Creating the Downtown Norwich Boutique Hotel – $3,360,000

Create a new, boutique hotel that will bring approximately 45 high-quality hotel rooms to the heart of downtown Norwich. The hotel will also feature an event room and a café.

Rehabilitating the Unguentine Building – $3,006,000

Redevelop more than 10,000 square feet of new commercial space and approximately two dozen new apartments to activate a long-vacant, historic building.

Rehabilitating the Heritage Building – $292,000

Activate the historic Heritage Building with a healthy food market and local brewery.

Rehabilitating 15-19 Lackawanna Avenue – $140,000

Install facade improvements and interior renovations to create apartments and retail space in some of Norwich’s oldest buildings.

Establishing the Downtown Norwich Small Project Grant Fund – $600,000

Create a matching grant fund to help property owners improve their buildings or beautify the public realm.

Enhancing the American Avenue Streetscape – $470,000

Create a safer and more welcoming American Avenue with better lighting, more amenities and a brand-new look and feel.

Improving East, West and Library Parks – $1,097,000

Upgrade Norwich’s three central parks to expand programming and support more events.

Upgrading the Chenango Arts Council’s Martin Kappel Theater – $570,000

Upgrade the seating, lighting and audio-visual equipment in the Martin Kappel Theater for a better all-around experience.

Upgrading the Colonia Theatre – $165,000

Upgrade the Colonia Theatre with new and improved seating, a digital addition to the historic marquee and more family-friendly entertainment options.

Assemblymember Joseph Angelino on the $9.7 million initiative:

“I am pleased to see such robust and comprehensive investment being injected into the Norwich community which will enhance our residents’ quality of life and strengthen our cultural appeal. Facilitating foot traffic in our downtown area and providing local access to housing is a win-win for our small businesses, our residents, and the entire tourism economy as we work to build up the Southern Tier Region of our state. As a life-long Norwich resident, I thank those stakeholders who advocated strongly for these awards and I am excited to see these projects come to fruition.”

Check out some project renderings below.