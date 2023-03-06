NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a year long investigation, Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Town of North Norwich man and charged him with numerous counts of Grand Larceny.

According to detectives, 35-year-old Bruice Jeffrey stole more than $130,000 from an elderly individual from 2016 to 2022.

The investigation began in early 2022 when a report was filed with the Chenango County Department of Social Services claiming that funds had been depleted from the elderly victim’s account.

Jeffrey was arrested on March 5th and released on an appearance ticket.

He will appear in the Town of Sherburne Court at a later date.