TOWN OF GERMAN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State’s Department of Environmental Conversation announced the death of a 72-year-old New Jersey man on Tuesday.

On November 18, at around 10:45 p.m., Forest Ranger Oldroyd responded to a call for an overdue hunter in the Town of German. One of the man’s hunting partners reported that he never made it back to their hunting camp.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango County Search and Rescue Team, and the Genegantslet Fire Department later joined Rangers in the search.

At 3 a.m. search crews discovered the man deceased.

He was turned over to the Greene Ambulance Squad and the coroner.