NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Norwich City Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

According to the department, the incident occurred yesterday evening, around 8:47 p.m., at the Stewarts Shop located on New York State Route 23 in Norwich.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing a baseball cap, a black Puma hoodie, dark pants, and was seen driving a white Chevy sedan with out-of-state plates.

The vehicle was reportedly last seen traveling east on NYS 23 towards South New Berlin.

Police say there was a passenger with the suspect named is Jesse Dann.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to contact the Norwich City Police Department at 607-334-1212.