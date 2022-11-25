CHENANGO COUNTY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Kentucky company and its Vice President have admitted to illegally dumping old railroad ties in Chenango County, and then creating fake paperwork to cover it up.

Cross Tie Disposal and its VP, 48-year-old Harold Young, arranged to dispose of the hazardous ties at a property in Chenango County instead of a regulated landfill in Erie County.

Rail ties commonly contain creosote which was deemed a hazardous substance in 2008, requiring proper disposal.

Cross Tie and Young, acting as subcontractors, allegedly created 30 fraudulent receipts for the Erie County dump, allowing it to collect 50 thousand dollars from the primary contractor Frontier Railroad Service.

Frontier, which the DEC says was unaware of the fraud, had been hired by the Chenango Industrial Development Agency to repair and improve railroad tracks throughout the county in 2016.

In 2020, DEC officers say they visited the illegal dump site and collected evidence indicating that 100 gallons each of 11 different hazardous substances were found at the site.

Cross Tie and Young plead guilty to grand larceny and endangering the public health, safety or the environment and received 3 year conditional discharges.

They were fined 117 thousand dollars and ordered to remove and properly dispose of the rail ties.