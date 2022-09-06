CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chenango County announced today that it’s COVID-19 risk level has recently moved to High.

The Chenango County Weekly Wastewater Surveillance Data Report showed an increase in SARS-CoV-2 levels over the past two weeks.

The county’s health department wants residents to be aware that the virus is still circulating. They recommend that people take personal protective measures to decrease the chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Due to high levels, the CDC and county both recommend that the public take the following actions: