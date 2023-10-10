GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The pins continue to drop at the Greene Bowlodrome just as they have for the past 75 years.

The neighborhood bar and bowling alley celebrated its 75th anniversary over the weekend with a party.

Opened in 1948, it still operates with the same 6 lanes, paper and pen scoring and old fashioned mechanical pin-setting machines.

The Bowlodrome is home to the combined Greene and Oxford bowling team and hosts birthday parties, monthly tournaments and leagues every evening from September through March.

Sean Miller became the 5th owner of the business in 2010 with the help of his parents Byron and Marcia.

Miller says the Greene Bowlodrome is a friendly place to improve your game and meet new people.

“I think it’s more about the aspect of getting out of your house, doing something, socializing with friends, meeting new people. So, it makes it nice when you’re in a league because it gives you one night a wekk out where you can come out and do something special. Meet people you might not have met on the street or at your job or your work place,” he said.

When Miller bought it, he installed an outdoor patio with pits for competitive horseshoes and an occasional cornhole tournament.

The bar and restaurant serves traditional fried food and is particularly known for its wings.

The bowlodrome opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sundays.

Miller cautions that because of the number of leagues, private parties and tournaments, he suggests calling first at 656-9796 to check the availability of open bowling.