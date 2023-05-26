BAINBRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Bainbridge’s biggest bash is set for this weekend featuring canoe races, carnival rides, festival food and live events.

The 61st annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta takes place at General Clinton Park.

Hundreds of paddlers will compete in a variety of races along the Susquehanna River from various distances and ending in Bainbridge.

The premiere event is Sunday featuring the 70 mile race from Cooperstown and the pro race attracts competitors from across the globe.

The Clinton in the first leg of prestigious Triple Crown of Canoe Racing.

Canoe Regatta Co-Chair Michael Kauffman says spectators can watch the race start, follow them along their journey and be there for an exciting finish.

“Finish varies. A lot of times we’ll see a lot of gaps. But pretty much every year we’ll get a couple of really tight boats. That’s always great, that’s always fun to see here. A lot of people yelling and hollering and cheering along,” he says.

A full-fledged festival takes place at General Clinton Park for all 3 days.

That includes midway rides, fair food, live music, tethered balloon rides tomorrow, a cornhole tournament Sunday and fireworks to end the day tomorrow and Sunday.

Tomorrow is Kids Day with a clown, magician, puppet theater, painting class and cookie decorating.

Other special events include a wrestling tournament, tractor pulls, a comedy show, the Regatta’s Got Talent show and an auction of regatta-themed Adirondack chairs.

The festival opens this evening and runs until dark.

Hours tomorrow and Sunday are 11 to dark.