GREENE, NY – A longtime restaurant and banquet hall in Greene is up for sale again.

Gabrielle’s Manor, formerly known as the Baron’s Inn, is going up for auction tomorrow afternoon.

Frank LoPiccolo, owner of Frank’s Italian Restaurant in Maine, purchased the business in 2013 and, with the help of his wife and kids, completely transformed the interior.

The banquet section is set-up to host weddings and other special events with a landscaped outdoor gazebo and interior hall that seats 225 people.

The pandemic hit the business hard and LoPiccolo says he’s had trouble finding enough staff to keep it operational so he’s going to focus his efforts on his restaurant in Maine.

“We had a few weddings last year. The last wedding I decided to have was my daughter Gabriella’s who the place is named after. We’ve decided it’s time to move on. It’s been a great adventure, a great road. Hopefully someone will take care of it and cherish it the way we did,” he said.

The building, which includes apartments upstairs, and roughly 4 acres are being sold tomorrow by Menasse Auctions.

Bidders can begin touring the property at 2 p.m. with the auction scheduled for 3:30.

The contents, including restaurant equipment, will be sold and negotiated separately.

For more information, go to http://MenasseAuctions.com.