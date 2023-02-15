PLYMOUTH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police (NYSP) report that a former town Highway Superintendent has been arrested on fraud and larceny charges.

According to NYSP, Rodney A. Oakley, 44, of Plymouth was arrested on February 6, 2023, for scheme to defraud 2nd degree, five (5) counts of grand larceny 4th degree, and eight (8) counts of petit larceny. The charges stem from a report that was received by the NYSP on November 14th of last year, (2022) that alleging that Oakley, who was the town Highway Department Superintendent at the time, was using town money for his own personal use.

According to NYSP the findings of the preliminary investigation determined that Oakley was using town invoices to gain access to these funds. It was also determined during the investigation that since December 2020, Oakley had been using town funds to purchase various car parts, tools and materials for his own personal gain.

Oakley was arrested and issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Plymouth Court on February 22, 2023.