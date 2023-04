GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Village of Greene Police Department to host a drug takeback event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will take place at the Greene Firehouse located at 8 N. Canal Street.

Residents are urged to drop off any unused or unneeded drugs for safe disposal.

No needles, liquids, or creams will be accepted.