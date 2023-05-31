GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chenango River Theatre is launching its 2023 season with a laugh fest.

The area’s only professional equity theater is presenting Ken Ludwig’s comedy “Lend Me A Tenor.”

Set in 1934, it follows the exploits of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company as it seeks a last minute replacement for a world-renowned singer.

The characters include a scheming soprano, a star-struck ingenue, a jealous wife and a meek assistant.

The cast includes some CRT veterans and some newcomers, both local and from out of town.

Melody Ladd is from New York City and portrays soprano Diana. She says she loves hearing the audience laughter.

“This is my workout for the day. It’s a lot of constant in circles running around. It’s great. The writing is really incredible. There’s a lot of really funny jokes but then there’s also just great physical, classic farce comedy bits that everyone loves to see on stage,” she says.

The show opens tomorrow and runs for 4 weekends through June 25th.

Showtimes are 7:30 Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with 2 o’clock matinees on Sunday.

Tickets are 27 dollars and can be purchased at http://ChenangoRiverTheatre.org.